Wichita police search for men involved in Broadway shooting

The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men (pictured above) suspected of being involved in a shooting that occurred last week.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men (pictured above) suspected of being involved in a shooting that occurred last week.

Police said around 10:36 p.m. on Aug. 24, the men were involved in a verbal altercation while entering a business in the 1200 block of S. Broadway. The two then met in the alley behind the business where the man in the white shirt with the gray sweater shot the man in the black shirt. The man in the white shirt with the gray sweater is believed to have left the scene on a black and silver-colored mountain bike. The man in the black shirt walked north from the scene and has not been found.

If you have information on the identities of these two people, or information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or download the free P3 app to submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

