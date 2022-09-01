Wichita police searching for missing woman

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree. She was reported missing by her family on Aug. 24.

Her vehicle, a Black Hyundai Sonata, was located abandoned with her personal belongings at the I-135 rest stop near McPherson later that same day. A female, believed to be Amanda, was seen at the rest area with her cat. She may have dyed her hair blue.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and the McPherson County Sheriff’s office searched the area, but have yet to locate Amanda. She is described as 5′4″ tall, 200 pounds, with blue eyes. She may be traveling with her cat.

Police said they need to check Amanda’s welfare, and they believe she may be in danger. If you have information about her whereabouts, call WPD Homicide Investigators at 316-268-4181.

