Wichitans prepare for year-long closure of Amidon bridge

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A heavily traveled bridge in northwest Wichita is set to close in October for more than a year.

Construction on the Amidon Avenue bridge begins on Sept. 19 when the city will close the northbound lanes of traffic, south of 21st Street, for utility work. The entire bridge will close for construction in the first week of October.

More than 16,000 drivers use the bridge every day. In two months, they’ll have to detour to West Street at 21st and 13th streets. Those who live in the area say the road closure will be burdensome.

“That’s going to be a gross inconvenience,” said Bill Melanson, who has lived in the Indian Hills neighborhood for 21 years.

Melanson said he hopes the construction doesn’t force businesses in the area to close. Public safety is also an issue. The city is temporarily moving the fire station that covers the area to the Dillons parking lot at 13th and West Street.

“Our area, immediate area, and put that in harm’s way,” said Melanson, “because they’re going to have to travel all the way up here to tend to a fire.”

Construction at the Amidon Avenue bridge is expected to last at least 14 months.

The city is holding a public information meeting for the project at 6 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N Amidon Ave #1100.

