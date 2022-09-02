Disturbance, shots fired lead to arrests in Hutchinson

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A disturbance call involving shots fired Thursday afternoon in Hutchinson led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman. A little after 3 p.m., Hutchinson police responded to the 1400 block of Katie Drive in reference to a disturbance and shooting.

“Officers located a female victim on scene with facial injuries and apparent broken bones, and evidence that her apartment door was forced open,” the Hutchinson Police Department said in a news release.

Police said there were several people inside the woman’s apartment when someone kicked in her front door. During the investigation, police said officers found several bullet holes on the outside of several apartments, and, “it was determined that two additional victims were in the immediate area when gunshots were fired by a [man] at the scene.”

Police said officers found 24-year-old Dakota Ney several blocks from the apartment complex and arrested him on two counts of aggravated assault, four counts of aggravated burglary, shooting into an occupied dwelling, felony criminal damage, misdemeanor criminal damage and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Hutchinson police also reported arresting 21-year-old Aryanna Fernandez for aggravated battery and four counts of aggravated burglary.

As Hutchinson police continue to investigate, the department asks anyone with information to call Reno County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 TIPS  or Sergeant Jones at 620-694-2822.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Autumn Shanequa Metcalf
Suspect wanted 2 years after Wichita gentlemen’s club killing
Pepper spray used on ‘unruly crowd of students’ at Southeast High School
The Wichita Police Department shared some of the highest speeds its traffic division recorded...
Multiple drivers clocked going 100-plus mph, Wichita police issue safety warning
Generic recall graphic.
Dressing sold in 26 states, including Kansas, recalled for undeclared allergens
Amidon bridge
Wichitans prepare for year-long closure of Amidon bridge

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff: Buhler
Countdown to Kickoff: Buhler
Rush County Grocery in La Crosse, Kansas.
Rush County’s only grocery store closes in La Crosse
Testing Youthforia makeup for Does It Work Wednesday
Does It Work? Youthforia
Rep. Gail Finney speaks at ceremony after successfully leading the way to get House Bill 2321...
Family remembers Kansas Rep. Gail Finney