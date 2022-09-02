Disturbance, shots fired lead to arrests in Hutchinson

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A disturbance call involving shots fired Thursday afternoon in Hutchinson led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman. A little after 3 p.m., Hutchinson police responded to the 1400 block of Katie Drive in reference to a disturbance and shooting.

“Officers located a female victim on scene with facial injuries and apparent broken bones, and evidence that her apartment door was forced open,” the Hutchinson Police Department said in a news release.

Police said there were several people inside the woman’s apartment when someone kicked in her front door. During the investigation, police said officers found several bullet holes on the outside of several apartments, and, “it was determined that two additional victims were in the immediate area when gunshots were fired by a [man] at the scene.”

Police said officers found 24-year-old Dakota Ney several blocks from the apartment complex and arrested him on two counts of aggravated assault, four counts of aggravated burglary, shooting into an occupied dwelling, felony criminal damage, misdemeanor criminal damage and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Hutchinson police also reported arresting 21-year-old Aryanna Fernandez for aggravated battery and four counts of aggravated burglary.

As Hutchinson police continue to investigate, the department asks anyone with information to call Reno County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 TIPS or Sergeant Jones at 620-694-2822.

