Does it Work? Youthforia

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sleeping while wearing makeup is known as one of the worst things you can do for your skin. But a popular product featured on TikTok is claimed to not only be safe to sleep in, but to actually improve your complexion.

Does the Youthforia makeup live up to its promises? To put it to the test, we enlisted the help of makeup artist Lauren Doll. Specifically she tested Youthforia’s color-changing blush and the pregame primer.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com