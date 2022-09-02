Family remembers Kansas Rep. Gail Finney

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Services were set for Thursday night and Friday morning to honor Rep. Gail Finney. The Kansas state representative died Aug. 20.

She represented the 84th District in central and east Wichita for 13 years. Her husband, Jerrold, said she the legacy she left will cover the state of Kansas, the northeast Wichita community and most importantly her children and grandchildren.

“She’s well-traveled. She has built businesses. And She built the Black Expo in Dallas, Texas. She built businesses in North Carolina, but they all led back to here in Wichita. And when she decided to run for the legislature it as because she felt that she had what it takes to advocate for this community. Having grown up here, she understood the dynamics. And in these changing times, you have to be willing to stand for what’s right. And that is the common denominator in all conversations, Republican or Democrat, on both sides of the aisle. They knew Gail Finney stood for what was right,” said Jerrold.

A wake for Finney took place Thursday night while a celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Friday. Both are at Saint Mark United Methodist Church.

Jerrold said both services will be an overwhelming outpouring of love for Rep. Finney.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com