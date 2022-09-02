Family remembers Kansas Rep. Gail Finney

Rep. Gail Finney speaks at ceremony after successfully leading the way to get House Bill 2321...
Rep. Gail Finney speaks at ceremony after successfully leading the way to get House Bill 2321 signed by Governor Kelly(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Services were set for Thursday night and Friday morning to honor Rep. Gail Finney. The Kansas state representative died Aug. 20.

She represented the 84th District in central and east Wichita for 13 years. Her husband, Jerrold, said she the legacy she left will cover the state of Kansas, the northeast Wichita community and most importantly her children and grandchildren.

“She’s well-traveled. She has built businesses. And She built the Black Expo in Dallas, Texas. She built businesses in North Carolina, but they all led back to here in Wichita. And when she decided to run for the legislature it as because she felt that she had what it takes to advocate for this community. Having grown up here, she understood the dynamics. And in these changing times, you have to be willing to stand for what’s right. And that is the common denominator in all conversations, Republican or Democrat, on both sides of the aisle. They knew Gail Finney stood for what was right,” said Jerrold.

A wake for Finney took place Thursday night while a celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Friday. Both are at Saint Mark United Methodist Church.

Jerrold said both services will be an overwhelming outpouring of love for Rep. Finney.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Autumn Shanequa Metcalf
Suspect wanted 2 years after Wichita gentlemen’s club killing
Pepper spray used on ‘unruly crowd of students’ at Southeast High School
The Wichita Police Department shared some of the highest speeds its traffic division recorded...
Multiple drivers clocked going 100-plus mph, Wichita police issue safety warning
Generic recall graphic.
Dressing sold in 26 states, including Kansas, recalled for undeclared allergens
Amidon bridge
Wichitans prepare for year-long closure of Amidon bridge

Latest News

Kansas Star Casino
Sports betting soft launches in Kansas
Amanda Crabtree
Wichita police searching for missing 39-year-old woman
Sedgwick County, Kansas
COVID-19 boosters for ages 12+ on hold in Sedgwick County
(Family of Zaiden Javonovich)
Parents sentenced to nearly 27 years in toddler’s death