Hit/miss rain chances before the holiday weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A few showers or storms will be possible during the evening and overnight, with the highest potential expected to be northwest or north central Kansas. Anything that develops will track southeast.

Saturday will have a chance of a few storms in the morning or early afternoon, mainly over southern Kansas. Once again, anything that develops will be hit and miss. Temperatures will likely cool a bit and be more seasonal for early September. Much of the state will have highs near 90 with light northeast winds.

The humidity will drop Saturday into Sunday, so expect some cool morning low temperatures Sunday. Much of the state may wake up to 50s.

It will be rather warm/hot for Sunday afternoon with highs near 90.

Most, if not all of next week will be dry with highs above normal.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: A few late morning storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 92.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 60.

Sun: High: 90 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 91 Low: 62 Becoming partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 65 Becoming partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 66 Becoming partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 65 Becoming partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 89 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

