Jane Fonda says she has cancer, is dealing well with chemo

FILE - Jane Fonda arrives at the Season 7 final episodes premiere of "Grace and Frankie," on...
FILE - Jane Fonda arrives at the Season 7 final episodes premiere of "Grace and Frankie," on April 23, 2022, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. The 84-year-old actor said in an Instagram post Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, that she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and has begun a six-month course of chemotherapy.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jane Fonda said on social media Friday that she has cancer.

“So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments,” the 84-year-old actor wrote in an Instagram post.

“This is a very treatable cancer,” she added, “so I feel very lucky.”

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer that begins in the white blood cells and affects parts of the body’s immune system.

Fonda acknowledged that unlike many, she is privileged to have insurance, and access to the best doctors and care.

“Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right,” she said.

Fonda said she has begun a six-month course of chemotherapy, is handling the treatments well, and will not let it interfere with her climate activism.

Fonda has dealt with cancer before. She had a tumor removed from her breast in 2010, and has also had skin cancer.

Part of a legendary Hollywood family, Fonda gained fame for both her acting and her activism starting in the late 1960s.

She won Oscars for her performances in 1971′s “Klute” and 1978′s “Coming Home.”

She has also starred in the films “Barbarella” and “9 to 5,” and in the Netflix series “Grace and Frankie.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pepper spray used on ‘unruly crowd of students’ at Southeast High School
Amidon bridge
Wichitans prepare for year-long closure of Amidon bridge
Wichita police responded to West High School on Thursday after reports of a scuffle outside the...
Wichita police called out to West High School
FILE - Kansas State Fair
Kansas State Fair unveils 3 new food options
Drivers are asked to avoid I-135 from 21st Street to Kellogg due to a vehicle that has gone...
Man injured after pickup crashes off I-135 into canal

Latest News

Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was...
‘He’s never going to get away again’: Murder suspect faces judge after international capture
Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the...
Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast California fire
Authorities say Alicia Kincheloe, 30, and Roddy Kincheloe, 63, are facing animal cruelty...
Father, daughter facing felony charges for setting raccoon on fire, sheriff says
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department,...
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in boat fire that killed 34
FILE - Georgia's George Pickens catches a pass in front of Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry during...
College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams by ‘26 season