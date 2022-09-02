Lights at 81 Speedway struck by lightning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The staff at 81 Speedway has had a week that makes “you step back and just shake your head.” But they say it won’t stop the races.

The light poles at the racetrack were struck by lightning multiple times, causing 21 of the 32 lamps on the front stretch side to no longer work. There are also several infield lights with non-working lamp.

The speedway has had multiple electrical crews out to assess the situation, and there is a large amount of damage to the lighting system that can’t be repaired in time for this weekend’s races. Still, the races will go on as scheduled.

The team at F.O.E. Enterprises, which owns the track, along with other workers, “put together a plan to get enough lights to the speedway to make it happen.”

