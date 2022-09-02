Road closed in north Wichita due to rolled semi

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 45th Street is closed in north Wichita due to a semi rollover.

The crash happened Friday afternoon in the 2000 block of E. 45th Street, near Hydraulic and K-254.

A photojournalist on the scene said the driver of the semi was able to walk away from the accident.

The road will remain closed between Hillside and Hydraulic for several hours.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com