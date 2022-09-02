Road closed in north Wichita due to rolled semi

A semi rolled in north Wichita on Friday. 45th Street was closed for several hours while crews...
A semi rolled in north Wichita on Friday. 45th Street was closed for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 45th Street is closed in north Wichita due to a semi rollover.

The crash happened Friday afternoon in the 2000 block of E. 45th Street, near Hydraulic and K-254.

A photojournalist on the scene said the driver of the semi was able to walk away from the accident.

The road will remain closed between Hillside and Hydraulic for several hours.

