Scattered storms across the state today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to our Friday, but the day ahead promises to be hot and humid, and tonight will be stormy across the state.

Wake-up temperatures in the 60s and 70s will climb into the middle to upper 90s this afternoon and when you factor in the humidity, it may feel like 100 degrees.

A cold front moving across Kansas later today will bring another round of rain and storms to the state on tonight. Expect storms to get going after 6 pm along and north of I-70 before moving into south central Kansas after midnight into early Saturday morning. Some of the storms will be strong, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

A few storms may linger into Saturday morning, but most areas should be dry during the afternoon. Tomorrow, Sunday, and Labor Day all look a little bit cooler with less humidity.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 94.

Tonight: Partly cloudy; storms possible after midnight. Wind: N/E 5-10. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Few storms, mainly early; decreasing clouds. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 90.

Sun: Low: 66. High: 91. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 63. High: 93. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 67. High: 94. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 68. High: 92. Partly cloudy.

Thu: Low: 65. High: 90. Mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com