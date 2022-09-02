Storm damage causes power outages in Dodge City

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews for Victory Electric in Dodge City worked into the early morning hours on Friday to restore electricity to customers who lost powers in Thursday storms. Victory’s supplier, Sunflower Electric, had significant damage to poles and structures, as well as power lines down. The Dodge City Police Department said its phone lines were down.

Storms rolled into the Dodge City area around 7:45 Thursday night. An isolated thunderstorm produced wind damage across portions of Dodge City. Most of the damage was confined to the southwest areas of town, according to the National Weather Service. There were downed tree limbs and power poles, along with some isolated structural damage.

The storm moved from northeast to southwest, which is the opposite of many springtime supercell storms.

