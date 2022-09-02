Student arrested after gun found at East High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested an East High School student on Thursday after he was found with a gun.

Around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, a Wichita Police Department (WPD) School Resource Officer was working at a school in the 2300 block of E. Douglas when they were notified by school staff that a student was possibly in possession of a firearm.

School staff searched the 16-year-old student and found a handgun in his possession. The gun was seized, and the teen was booked into the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) for possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of a firearm on school grounds.

The case follows a number of incidents at Wichita high schools this week. Guns were seized from a student at West High School on Monday and a student at Heights High School Tuesday.

