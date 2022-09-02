Student arrested after gun found at East High School

Wichita East High School in Wichita, Kansas
Wichita East High School in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested an East High School student on Thursday after he was found with a gun.

Around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, a Wichita Police Department (WPD) School Resource Officer was working at a school in the 2300 block of E. Douglas when they were notified by school staff that a student was possibly in possession of a firearm.

School staff searched the 16-year-old student and found a handgun in his possession. The gun was seized, and the teen was booked into the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) for possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of a firearm on school grounds.

The case follows a number of incidents at Wichita high schools this week. Guns were seized from a student at West High School on Monday and a student at Heights High School Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Pepper spray used on ‘unruly crowd of students’ at Southeast High School
Amidon bridge
Wichitans prepare for year-long closure of Amidon bridge
Wichita police responded to West High School on Thursday after reports of a scuffle outside the...
Wichita police called out to West High School
FILE - Kansas State Fair
Kansas State Fair unveils 3 new food options
Drivers are asked to avoid I-135 from 21st Street to Kellogg due to a vehicle that has gone...
Man injured after pickup crashes off I-135 into canal

Latest News

Great Bend police arrested 27-year-old Bryce Hofmeister and booked him into jail on several...
Great Bend coach, district employee arrested on multiple child sex crimes
A semi rolled in north Wichita on Friday. 45th Street was closed for several hours while crews...
Road closed in north Wichita due to rolled semi
The scene at South High Friday afternoon.
Student sets off firecrackers in hallway of South High School
Charity Blackmon faces charges including first-degree murder after hitting a man with her...
Charity Blackmon sentenced to 46 years for 2021 murder