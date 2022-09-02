Student sets off firecrackers in hallway of South High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A student set off firecrackers in the hallway of South High School near the end of the school’s lunch period on Friday.

In an email to parents, South Principal Travis Rogers said the student threw down two “fire poppers” or “fire crackers” in the hallway and another student yelled, ‘Gun.’ Administration and security have worked to identify the students, and extra police have responded to the school. The email says that students should remain in class, but they can be picked up from the school if parents call attendance.

USD 259 spokesperson, in an email to Eyewitness News, said, “There was a fight that caused a large crowd to gather. Additional police were called to disperse the crowds.”

The incident at South follows potentially dangerous events at Wichita public high schools this week. A fight at Southeast was broken up by pepper spray on Thursday, the same day police were called to West High following a scuffle outside the building. Students also brought guns to Heights and West this week.

