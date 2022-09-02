Watch: Hutchinson man enjoys first day of legal sports betting in Kansas

Sports gambling is now legal in 30 states and the District of Columbia.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dustin Gordon remembers the days he and his friends would head across the border to Oklahoma to gamble. Now, Gordon can bet on sports right here at home.

Gordon was one of many Kansans who took advantage of the first day of legal sports betting in Kansas. He placed bets on a few matchups through Bet MGM.

“I deposited some money on there, but I generally used the free credits,” Gordon said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Pepper spray used on ‘unruly crowd of students’ at Southeast High School
Amidon bridge
Wichitans prepare for year-long closure of Amidon bridge
Wichita police responded to West High School on Thursday after reports of a scuffle outside the...
Wichita police called out to West High School
FILE - Kansas State Fair
Kansas State Fair unveils 3 new food options
Drivers are asked to avoid I-135 from 21st Street to Kellogg due to a vehicle that has gone...
Man injured after pickup crashes off I-135 into canal

Latest News

Wichita State among grant recipients as Biden administration awards $1 billion
81 Speedway.
Lights at 81 Speedway struck by lightning
The opening week game between Hill City and Osborne was moved up to Thursday night because...
Schools changing football schedules due to referee shortage
Generic image of police line
Winfield park temporarily closes after city workers find ‘suspicious devices’