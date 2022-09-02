Watch: Hutchinson man enjoys first day of legal sports betting in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dustin Gordon remembers the days he and his friends would head across the border to Oklahoma to gamble. Now, Gordon can bet on sports right here at home.

Gordon was one of many Kansans who took advantage of the first day of legal sports betting in Kansas. He placed bets on a few matchups through Bet MGM.

“I deposited some money on there, but I generally used the free credits,” Gordon said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com