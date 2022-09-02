Week 1 high school football schedule

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - High school football has kicked off in Kansas, with games starting on Thursday. Here is the schedule for the first full slate of games of the season, to be played on Sept. 2.

City League

West at Dodge City

Heights at Garden City

Bishop Carroll at Northwest

Topeka Washburn Rural at East

Kapaun Mount Carmel at South

Southeast at North

AVCTL

Manhattan at Derby

Goddard Eisenhower at Hutchinson

Great Bend at McPherson

El Dorado at Clearwater

Chanute at Augusta

Salina South at Salina Central

Andale at Wellington

Valley Center at Newton

Winfield at Arkansas City

Rose Hill at Collegiate

Andover at Maize South

Campus at Goddard

Labette County at Circle

Mulvane at Field Kinley

Andover Central at Buhler

Maize at Topeka - Saturday, 1 p.m.

Other area games

Cedar Vale/Dexter at Oxford

Trinity Academy at Sacred Heart

Argonia/Attica at Norwich

Marion at Inman

West Elk at Udall

Hutchinson Central Christian at Pretty Prairie

Larned at Pratt

Nickerson at Lyons

Ell-Saline at Moundridge

Hillsboro at Haven

Hoisington at Hesston

Belle Plaine at Douglass

South Barber at Pratt Skyline

Hutchinson Trinity at Sedgwick

Centre at Burrton

Halstead at Smoky Valley

Garden Plain at Conway Springs

Sunrise Academy at Wichita Independent

Bluestem at Neodesha

Kingman at Cheney

Wichita Homeschool at Veritas Christian

Remington at Sterling

Chaparral at Medicine Lodge

Little River at Canton-Galva

Eureka at Cherryvale

Statewide

Northern Heights at West Franklin

Cheylin at Cheynne Wells

Western Plains/Healy at Rolla

Wetmore at SC Co-op

Mill Valley at Olathe Northwest

Moscow at Pawnee Heights

Bucklin at Spearville

Stanton County at Lakin

Stafford at Fairfield

Junction City at Hays

Girard at Columbus

Pike Valley at Wilson

Colby at Ulysses

Prairie View at Parsons

Spring Hill at Bonner Springs

Centralia at Valley Heights

Blue Valley at Blue Valley Southwest

Syracuse at Ellinwood

Atchison County at Valley Falls

St. Mary’s Colgan at Frontenac

Axtell at Cair Paravel

Onaga at McLouth

Maur Hill Prep at Oskaloosa

Humboldt at Fredonia

Clifton-Clyde at Hanover

Dighton at Decatur

Washington County at Doniphan West

Shawnee Mission East at Gardner-Edgerton

Deerfield at Triplains/Brewster

Erie at Caney Valley

Alma at Thunder Ridge

Elkhart at Boise City (Okla.)

Perry-Lecompton at Sabetha

Olpe at Topeka Hayden

Central-Burden at Sedan

Phillipsburg at Smith Center

Iola at Osawatomie

Madison/Hamilton at Hartford

Marysville at Abilene

Rock Creek at SE-Saline

Baxter Springs at SE-Cherokee

Solomon at Rural Vista

Pleasanton at Uniontown

Republic County at Minneapolis

Otis-Bison at LaCrosse

Tescott at Peabody-Burns

Louisburg at Rogers Heritage (Ark.)

Rawlins County at St. Francis

KCECA at Manhattan Eagles

Russell at Ellis

Hoxie at Trego

Shawnee Mission North at Shawnee Mission South

Bishop Miege at Blue Valley North

Southwestern Heights at Hugoton

Holcomb at Liberal

Central Heights at Council Grove

Logan/Palco at Stockton

Emporia at Pittsburg

Olathe West at Lawrence Free State

Lyndon at Lebo

Eudora at Baldwin

Cunningham at Ashland

Blue Valley West at St. Thomas Aquinas

Ottawa at Atchison

Central Plains at Ness City

St. John at Macksville

Crest at Yates Center

KC Wyandotte at Topeka Highland Park

Cimarron at Scott City

Herington at Wakefield

Clay Center at Wamego

Independence at Bishop Ward

Jefferson North at Pleasant Ridge

Santa Fe Trail at Burlington

Chapman at Concordia

Thomas More Prep at Oakley

Chase County at Frankfort

Wabaunsee at Troy

Rossville at St. Mary’s

Beloit at Ellsworth

Silver Lake at Riley County

Burlingame at Marais des Cygnes Valley

Mission Valley at Osage City

Christ Prep Academy vs. Pembroke Hill (Mo.)

KC Washington vs. KC Sumner

Norton at Plainville

Rock Hills at St. John’s Tipton

Lincoln at Slyvan-Lucas

KC Turner at Leavenworth

Lakeside at Linn

Nemaha Central at Holton

Shawnee Mission West at Shawnee Mission Northwest

Olathe East vs. Olathe North

Meade at South Central

KC Schlage at KC Harmon

Marmaton Valley at Oswego

Sublette at Satanta

Paola at Fort Scott

Horton at Jackson Heights

Blue Valley Northwest at St. James Academy

Shawnee Heights at KC Piper

Tonganoxie at Basehor-Linwood

Wichita County at Wheatland-Grinnell

Royal Valley at Hiawatha

Goodland at Wray (Colo.)

Kinsley at Victoria

Galena at Riverton

Jefferson West at Riverside

Golden Plains at Weskan

Minneola at Kiowa County

Wallace County at Quinter

De Soto at Lansing

Hodgeman County at South Gray

Greeley County at Ingalls

Wellsville at Anderson County

Blue Valley at St. Paul

Altoona-Midway at Chetopa

Northeast-Arma at Jayhawk Linn

Bennington at Goessel

Waverly at Southern Coffey County

Natoma at Northern Valley

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com