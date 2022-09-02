Wichita State among grant recipients as Biden administration awards $1 billion

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State will receive a $51.4 million grant as the Joe Biden presidential administration will announce $1 billion for economic projects as part of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge

The money to Wichita State is for the South Kansas Coalition. With $51.4 million in funding from U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, the South Kansas Coalition will move toward boosting the region’s aerospace production to strengthen the United States’ competitive advantage and meet projected industry demand in the coming years.

Together with academic institutions, aerospace industry leaders, and the public sector, the coalition will develop new aerospace production methods and technology to improve manufacturing, create a workforce training facility, and provide training for existing workers.

The South Kansas Coalition is one of 21 winners – each a regional coalition of partnering entities – that will receive awards between $25 million and $65 million to implement an average of six integrative projects that will enable each region’s economic transformation and competitiveness.

