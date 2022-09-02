Winfield park temporarily closes after city workers find ‘suspicious devices’

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Employees with the City of Winfield on found a pair of unidentified objects that led to the temporary closure of Cherry Street Park.

Winfield police said about 1:14 p.m., officers responded to the park and the report of “suspicious devices.” Police said city employees reported finding at least two items that looked suspicious while they were mowing.

“During the initial part of the investigation officers located two partial devices and remnants from others on the ground in the park. During the initial investigation it was not believed there was an immediate threat to the residences around the park, however foot traffic and direct vehicle traffic into the park was closed,” Winfield police explained.

The Winfield Police Department reported working with administrators from the nearby elementary school “to ensure alternate routes around the park were utilized for students who either walk or ride bicycles home from school.”

The Wichita Police Department’s Bomb Squad responded to the scene “out of an abundance of caution,” Winfield police said.

“During the investigation three small items were collected and will be investigated further. It is believed this is an isolated incident and no residences were in danger,” police said.

The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Winfield Fire Department joined the Wichita PD in assisting Winfield police in the investigation.

Winfield PD requested anyone with information about the found devices to call 620-221-5447 or 911.

