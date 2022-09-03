91-year-old Navy veteran honored at Bishop Carroll football game

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first night of the Kansas high school football season included a “military appreciation night” at Bishop Carroll in northwest Wichita. Ahead of the Golden Eagles’ kickoff against City League rival Wichita Northwest, a 91-year-old veteran with generations of family members in the stadium to support him and cheer on the home team, was given the pregame honor of flipping the coin at midfield.

Luis Resa, who served his country in the U.S. Navy, said he was overwhelmed by the support from the crowd, well beyond his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in attendance.

“It’s flabbergasting, that’s all I know,” Resa said. “It’s great to have so many people out here.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com