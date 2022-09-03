91-year-old Navy veteran honored at Bishop Carroll football game

U.S. Navy veteran Luis Resa was honored with the pregame coin toss Friday, Sept. 2 at Bishop...
U.S. Navy veteran Luis Resa was honored with the pregame coin toss Friday, Sept. 2 at Bishop Carroll High School.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:33 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first night of the Kansas high school football season included a “military appreciation night” at Bishop Carroll in northwest Wichita. Ahead of the Golden Eagles’ kickoff against City League rival Wichita Northwest, a 91-year-old veteran with generations of family members in the stadium to support him and cheer on the home team, was given the pregame honor of flipping the coin at midfield.

Luis Resa, who served his country in the U.S. Navy, said he was overwhelmed by the support from the crowd, well beyond his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in attendance.

“It’s flabbergasting, that’s all I know,” Resa said. “It’s great to have so many people out here.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Pepper spray used on ‘unruly crowd of students’ at Southeast High School
Amidon bridge
Wichitans prepare for year-long closure of Amidon bridge
FILE - Kansas State Fair
Kansas State Fair unveils 3 new food options
Wichita police responded to West High School on Thursday after reports of a scuffle outside the...
Wichita police called out to West High School
The scene at South High Friday afternoon.
Student sets off ‘popper’ firecrackers in hallway of South High School

Latest News

Fundraising efforts have been organized to benefit Wichita Police Department Officer Daniel...
Fundraiser benefiting WPD officer battling cancer set for Saturday
FILE - Kansas State Fair
Kansas State Fair unveils 3 new food options
Woodland United Methodist Church pastor Valecia Scribner
Wichita’s Finest: Valecia Scribner aims to reframe Christianity through activism, advocacy, acceptance
Wyatt at book reading
6-year-old boy shares story of being born with 12 fingers