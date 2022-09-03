Holiday Weekend Outlook: Cooler, dry, with less humidity

This weekend will be fairly pleasant with seasonal temperatures and less humidity.
Holiday Weekend Forecast
Holiday Weekend Forecast(KWCH)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This holiday weekend is looking great with temperatures at or slightly below normal, mostly dry, and mainly sunny skies. There is a small chance of a couple storms in the early evening, mainly over far southern and southeastern Kansas. 98% of the region should remain dry. Temperatures will likely cool a bit and be more seasonal for early September. Much of the state will have highs near 90 with light northeast winds.

The humidity will continue to drop through the weekend, so expect some cool morning low temperatures tomorrow. Much of the state may wake up to 50s.

It will be rather warm/hot for southern Ks Sunday afternoon with highs near 90, a tad bit cooler for northern Ks with another day in the 80s expected.

Most, if not all of next week will be dry with highs above normal.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy; slight chance of an isolated storm SE of the city. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 93.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: High: 90 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 91 Low: 65 Becoming partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 93 Low: 66 Becoming partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 64 Becoming partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 62 Becoming partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 89 Low: 62 Partly cloudy.

