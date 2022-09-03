Lawrence police officer arrested for DUI

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lawrence Police Department (LPD) said one of their detectives was arrested for driving under the influence after a crash in Lawrence early Saturday morning.

Around 12:30 A.M Saturday, officers responded to reports of a non-injury car crash near the 1500 block of Lindenwood lane.

LPD said the officer on-scene recognized the driver as off-duty detective Adam Welch, who was driving his vehicle. The officer alerted a supervisor, who then called in Douglas County Deputies to assess the situation.

The department said deputies found probable cause to arrest the detective and believed he was driving while under the influence. The detective was then transported to the Douglas County Jail and booked.

In an LPD press release, it states, “per protocol, the detective was immediately placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation by the Office of Professional Accountability and the Chief of Police. The Lawrence Police Department will not be involved in this investigation.”

They urge anyone with questions regarding the investigation to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Douglas County District Attorney for any charging information.

