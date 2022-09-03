Memorial service for Nickerson father set for mid-September

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The funeral date for Trey Jones, Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones’ father, has been set.

Jones, his wife Amy, daughter Ava, and his youngest son were hit by a car while walking in downtown Louisville, Kentucky. Police said the driver of the car was impaired. The Jones family was in Louisville for an AAU basketball tournament.

According to Jones’ obituary from Elliott Mortuary, the service will be held on Saturday, September 17 at 11 A.M. at First Church of the Nazarene in Hutchinson.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

