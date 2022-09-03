Remaining warm through Labor Day

Highs in the upper 80s to near 90
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warm and quiet weather will continue for the rest of the Labor Day weekend.

It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the mid 50s to near 60. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s to near 90 with plenty of sunshine.

Labor Day will remain warm with highs near 90 degrees statewide with mostly sunny skies.

Very little change in the weather pattern is expected into the week ahead as a blocking pattern will keep any significant storm systems from reaching Kansas.

This will keep us dry for the next several days as our temperatures remain warm. It will get a bit warmer late in the upcoming week as highs are expected to reach the mid 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 60

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 88

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 62

Mon: High: 91 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 93 Low: 64 Sunny.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 66 Sunny.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 64 Sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 91 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

