Safe Streets Wichita kicks off overdose-awareness effort

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Last year, by percentage, Kansas recorded the second largest increase in drug overdose deaths in the nation, CDC data shows. That’s why Safe Streets Wichita, a substance abuse prevention coalition, is starting an effort to share information on where to get Naloxone, a life-saving drug that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses.

Saturday, Sept. 3, Safe Streets Wichita kicks off its door-hanger project. Starting at 8 a.m., volunteers will meet at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on North Waco and from there, go into surrounding neighborhoods to hand out hangers with information over what Naloxone is, where to get it and how it can save lives. The goal is to distribute more than 11,000 hangers.

“...(It) doesn’t matter how many folks show up [Saturday], we’re still gonna hang up the door hangers. My goal is, we’re gonna try to hit up as many doors as possible and capacity-wise before the end of this month,” said Safe Streets Wichita Community Mobilizer Ngoc Vuong.

Vuong said all of the information the group is distributing comes from handouts from the Sedgwick County Health Department. Safe Streets said the health department has printed more than 20,000 more handouts and they hope to distribute them all and continue to spread awareness.

