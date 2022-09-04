Charity fun run raises funds for WPD officer with cancer

Officer Daniel Gumm
Officer Daniel Gumm(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many were out this morning running to help a local police officer in his battle with cancer.

Those in attendance ran either a 5K or a mile-long ‘fun run’ along the Arkansas river for Wichita police officer Daniel Gumm who was diagnosed with throat cancer which has now spread to his liver. Officer Gumm is a K-9 handler and trainer for the Wichita Police Department.

The fun run is the latest in a series of fundraisers to benefit Gumm and his family.

“You know it’s an awesome feeling to see the community rally around us in our time of need. Oftentimes the ‘norm’ is when citizens need something they call 9-1-1, and we come. We called 9-1-1 because Officer Gumm needed help, and the community has come out for us,” said Steve Jerrell, a spokesperson for the Honore Adversis Foundation.

All proceeds will benefit Officer Gumm and his family.

