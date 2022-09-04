Fans enjoy first official weekend of sports betting

First weekend to legally bet on college football in Kansas
First weekend to legally bet on college football in Kansas(KWCH)
By Joe Baker
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - College football fans came out to the Emerson Biggins location in west Wichita on Saturday to support their favorite schools.

For some fans, it was more than cheering, putting their money on the line, and betting on their team and other schools across the slate.

“200 dollars on Georgia on the spread,” fan Preston More said. “Just kind of going for it.”

“I’m very realistic about being a Nebraska fan,” Tyler Synovece said. “So I took North Dakota with the points.”

“I had OU not covering against UTEP I believe,” Dale Hansen said. “I had Colorado State that didn’t work out so well against Michigan, but you know you win some, you lose some.”

It was the first Saturday college football slate with sports gambling legalized in our state, college football fans at Emerson Biggins were placing bets on their phones in just a matter of seconds.

“It’s very intuitive, it tells you right on there if you bet 20 dollars, this is what you’re going to win,” said Hansen. “It’s very simple, I’m in my fifties if I can handle it, most anybody I think can.”

With sports gambling legalized in Kansas, some fans say it enhances the viewing experience.

“It allows you to be interested in other games,” Hansen said. “Individual players if you’ve got a prop bet on them for sure.”

“There is no comradery like betting a game with your friends,” Synovece said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Public Schools
USD 259 superintendent responds to week of disturbances, guns found in Wichita high schools
The scene at South High Friday afternoon.
Student sets off ‘popper’ firecrackers in hallway of South High School
A semi rolled in north Wichita on Friday. 45th Street was closed for several hours while crews...
Road closed in north Wichita due to rolled semi
Wichita East High School in Wichita, Kansas
Student arrested after gun found at East High School
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
Lindsborg motorcycle crash kills one, injures two
Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday...
Memorial service for Nickerson father set for mid-September
police lights
Off-duty Lawrence police detective arrested for DUI
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold leads his team onto the field before an NCAA college football...
Kansas records highest season-opening attendance in nearly a decade