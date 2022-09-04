Lindsborg motorcycle crash kills one, injures two

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says 53-year-old, Bryan Hernandez of Salina, is dead after a car crash in Lindsborg, Saturday.

Around 2:30 P.M. KHP says Hernandez was driving his motorcycle westbound on K-4 at 15th Ave. A car with four people inside was driving eastbound and made a left turn in front of Hernandez’s motorcycle, causing a collision.

EMS responded and Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. KHP says he was not wearing a helmet.

Two people in the car sustained minor injuries, while the other two were not hurt.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com