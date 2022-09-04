Lindsborg motorcycle crash kills one, injures two

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says 53-year-old, Bryan Hernandez of Salina, is dead after a car crash in Lindsborg, Saturday.

Around 2:30 P.M. KHP says Hernandez was driving his motorcycle westbound on K-4 at 15th Ave. A car with four people inside was driving eastbound and made a left turn in front of Hernandez’s motorcycle, causing a collision.

EMS responded and Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. KHP says he was not wearing a helmet.

Two people in the car sustained minor injuries, while the other two were not hurt.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Public Schools
USD 259 superintendent responds to week of disturbances, guns found in Wichita high schools
The scene at South High Friday afternoon.
Student sets off ‘popper’ firecrackers in hallway of South High School
A semi rolled in north Wichita on Friday. 45th Street was closed for several hours while crews...
Road closed in north Wichita due to rolled semi
Wichita East High School in Wichita, Kansas
Student arrested after gun found at East High School
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says

Latest News

Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday...
Memorial service for Nickerson father set for mid-September
police lights
Off-duty Lawrence police detective arrested for DUI
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold leads his team onto the field before an NCAA college football...
Kansas records highest season-opening attendance in nearly a decade
U.S. Navy veteran Luis Resa was honored with the pregame coin toss Friday, Sept. 2 at Bishop...
91-year-old Navy veteran honored at Bishop Carroll football game