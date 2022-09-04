Not much change... Hot and sunny the next few days

Labor Day Forecast
Labor Day Forecast(KWCH)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that the warm and quiet weather pattern will continue into labor day and the work week...

Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 80s to near 90 with plenty of sunshine and less humidity than what we saw yesterday.

Labor Day will remain warm with highs near 90 degrees statewide with mostly sunny skies.

Very little change in the weather pattern is expected into the week ahead as a blocking pattern will keep any significant storm systems from reaching Kansas. This means warmer than normal temperatures and drier than normal conditions. We will likely see worsening drought...

This will keep us dry for the next several days as our temperatures remain warm. It will get a bit warmer late in the upcoming week as highs are expected to reach the mid 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 88

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 62

Mon: High: 91 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 93 Low: 64 Sunny.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 66 Sunny.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 64 Sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 91 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says
A semi rolled in north Wichita on Friday. 45th Street was closed for several hours while crews...
Road closed in north Wichita due to rolled semi
KWCH Car Crash generic
Lindsborg motorcycle crash kills 1, injures 2
Wichita Public Schools
USD 259 superintendent responds to week of disturbances, guns found in Wichita high schools
Wellington shooting leaves 1 dead

Latest News

Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Remaining warm through Labor Day
Holiday Weekend Forecast
Holiday Weekend Outlook: Cooler and dry with less humidity
More hot weather for the holiday weekend.
Hit/miss rain chances before the holiday weekend
Severe weather outlook.
Scattered storms across the state today