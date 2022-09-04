Not much change... Hot and sunny the next few days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that the warm and quiet weather pattern will continue into labor day and the work week...

Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 80s to near 90 with plenty of sunshine and less humidity than what we saw yesterday.

Labor Day will remain warm with highs near 90 degrees statewide with mostly sunny skies.

Very little change in the weather pattern is expected into the week ahead as a blocking pattern will keep any significant storm systems from reaching Kansas. This means warmer than normal temperatures and drier than normal conditions. We will likely see worsening drought...

This will keep us dry for the next several days as our temperatures remain warm. It will get a bit warmer late in the upcoming week as highs are expected to reach the mid 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 88

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 62

Mon: High: 91 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 93 Low: 64 Sunny.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 66 Sunny.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 64 Sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 91 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com