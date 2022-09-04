Salina Police search for woman who used counterfeit bill on $100 gas visit

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking for a woman accused of using a counterfeit bill to get out of a $100 gas pump visit at the end of August.

The Salina Police Department says that just after 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it was reported that a woman pulled up to the gas pumps at the Casey’s at 1100 E Iron Ave. in a silver 4-door Dodge Avenger.

SPD noted that the woman entered the store and prepaid for her gas with a $100 bill that was later found to be counterfeit.

The suspect has been described as a middle-aged white female with a medium build and dark hair.

If anyone has information about the crime or knows who the individual may be, they have been encouraged to contact SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS.

