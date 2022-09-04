Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates possible south Wichita shooting

Sedgwick County Dispatch says deputies responded around 11:45 a.m.
SCSO deputies and WPD officers on-scene
SCSO deputies and WPD officers on-scene(KWCH)
By Grant DeMars
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible shooting in a S. Wichita neighborhood Sunday. Deputies and Wichita Police Officers both responded to the 4300 block of S. Wood Hollow St. just before noon.

Eyewitness News has a crew on scene working to gather more information.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says
KWCH Car Crash generic
Lindsborg motorcycle crash kills 1, injures 2
Wellington shooting leaves 1 dead
A semi rolled in north Wichita on Friday. 45th Street was closed for several hours while crews...
Road closed in north Wichita due to rolled semi
Wichita Public Schools
USD 259 superintendent responds to week of disturbances, guns found in Wichita high schools

Latest News

The Kansas State Wildcats blanked the South Dakota Coyotes in their season opener Saturday...
Takeaways from K-State's 34-0 opener over South Dakota
Takeaways from K-State's 34-0 opener over South Dakota
Takeaways from K-State's 34-0 opener over South Dakota
Officer Daniel Gumm
Charity fun run raises funds for WPD officer with cancer
Wellington shooting leaves 1 dead