Warm again for Labor Day

Highs in the upper 80s to near 90
Forecast high temperatures for Labor Day.
Forecast high temperatures for Labor Day.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warm and quiet weather will continue on Labor Day and for the rest of the week ahead.

It will be a mild start to the day on Labor Day with morning low temperatures in the mid 50s over western Kansas to the lower 60s over eastern Kansas. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.

A gradual warming trend is expected through the rest of the week ahead with highs reaching the mid 90s by mid to late week. Dry weather will continue with this hotter pattern.

A cold front could move through the area next weekend, bringing temperatures back into the 80s. It is uncertain whether this front will bring any rain, but as of now, chances appear low.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 63

Labor Day: Mostly sunny. Wind: E 5-10. High: 90

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 63

Tue: High: 93 Sunny.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 65 Sunny.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 64 Sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 63 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 60 Mostly sunny.

