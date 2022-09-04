Wellington man killed after Saturday shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wellington Police Department confirms that a 36-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday.

The department says Wellington Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 1200 Block East Harvey. After entering the residence, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper chest. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 66-year-old Wellington man was taken into custody at the scene and was booked into the Sumner County Detention Facility and is pending formal charges.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.

