Wichita lawyer suspended after charged multiple times, lied about alcoholism

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A business lawyer in Wichita has been suspended from practicing law in Kansas for a year after multiple violent crime charges for hitting his wife and ex-wife and lying about his alcoholism.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Case No. 124,955: In the Matter of Jason M. Janoski, that it decided to suspend Janoski from the practice of law for one year in response to violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct.

According to the Court, Janoski, a business and employment lawyer in Wichita, violated the following Rules:

3.1 - Meritorious claims

3.4 - Fairness to opposing party and counsel

4.2 - Communication with a represented person

8.3 - Reporting professional misconduct

8.4(c) - Engaging in professional misconduct that involves dishonesty

8.4(d) - Engaging in professional misconduct prejudicial to the administration of justice

8.4(g) - Engaging in professional misconduct that adversely reflects on the lawyer’s fitness as a lawyer

Supreme Court Rule 219 - Reporting a criminal charge.

The Court noted that the suspension was effective as of Friday, Sept. 2.

Court records indicate that due to unacknowledged alcoholism, Janoski’s wife had left him and was ordered by the court to follow an agreed-upon permanent parenting plan. As part of the plan, both parents were ordered to sign up on Our Family Wizard within 10 days of the filing of the plan, which Janoski refused to do.

During the ensuing divorce, court records note that Janoski refused to release the children to family members asked to pick up the children by their mother and attempted to communicate with her about the divorce without the permission of her lawyer.

At one point, court records indicate that Janoski threatened to sue the mother for damage caused to a hat and for her failure to provide him with other personal items in small claims court - which was found to have no merit. His son’s baseball coach had even threatened to cut him from the team if he continued to threaten and harass the mother at games and practices.

On Sept. 3, 2019, court records also note that Janoski was charged with and later convicted of battery against his former wife after he hit a phone out of her hand as she recorded his absurd behavior at a baseball practice for their son. Three days later, a court also granted her petition for a protection from abuse order which prohibited Janoski from contacting her or their three children.

Court records also note that in either September or October that year, Janoski was diagnosed with anxiety disorder, intermittent explosive disorder and narcissistic personality traits. During the evaluation, he lied to the evaluator about his alcohol consumption. He later sought treatment from the doctor.

Then in October, the court modified the parenting plan to only allow communication through OWF - personal communication through texts, phone calls, email and all other forms of communication were barred.

Finally, in January, court records indicate that Janoski acknowledged he was an alcoholic and completed a 30-day inpatient substance abuse treatment program and began to attend AA.

However, after treatment, the court also notes that Janoski relapsed at least six times. He falsely made reports to the court about his relapses and when he knew about his alcoholism.

In May 2021, court records indicate that during a drunken argument, Janosky hit his current wife in the face and was charged with domestic battery. Later that month, he moved into a sober-living home.

The Supreme Court said before Janoski can be reinstated, he will have to undergo a reinstatement hearing.

To read the court records in this case, click HERE.

