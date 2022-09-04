Wrong way driver causes multiple crashes, car catches fire

A wrong way driver hit multiple cars near W 53rd St. and N Ridge Rd. The driver's vehicle caught fire.(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communication dispatchers confirm a wrong-way driver hit multiple cars near W 53rd St. and N Ridge Rd around 3 p.m., Sunday.

The driver’s vehicle caught fire after crashing into multiple cars but was quickly extinguished. Two people received minor injuries.

We have a crew on-scene waiting for more details.

