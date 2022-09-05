Artemis I anticipation continues after 2 failed launches

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Last Tuesday, the Kansas Cosmosphere was preparing for the launch of Artemis I. However, due to malfunctions and a leak before both launch attempts, the long-awaited return to the moon is put on hold.

“It’s a disappointment, but we know that it’s showing us that NASA is trying to get everything right down to the last detail,” Maria Kelson, Kansas Cosmosphere public relations and volunteer coordinator, said.

“I think it’s probably one of the most heavily anticipated launches in general that I can remember,” Gunnar Drangstveit said.

The last time NASA had a mission to the moon was fifty years ago with Apollo 17. The latest moon mission with Artemis I has sparked an interest for many.

“We do see an interest in space picking up again,” Kelson said.

For the next generation, students say the future launch of Artemis I is inspiring to them and their space aspirations.

“I heard there was going to be a mission to visit Jupiter sometime around 2055,” Garrison Mcilveen, a middle school student, said.

While the two failed launch attempts for Artemis I may be disappointing for some, making sure the mission back to the moon is safe is what is most important.

“With the first attempt and now the second attempt being scrubbed, we feel like this is more evidence that NASA is putting safety first,” Kelson said.

“I guess it’s not unexpected to have a lot of problems,” Drangstveit said. “Especially when viewed through I think NASA’s lens of we want everything to be safe.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com