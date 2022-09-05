Downtown vandalism threatens Salina revitalization efforts

By Grant DeMars
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Authorities -- and residents -- in Salina are looking for a person they say vandalized several floral displays downtown early Sunday morning. They believe it happened between midnight and 2 a.m. Sunday on Santa Fe Avenue.

Making downtown Salina a destination has been a goal for resident Leslie Bishop.

“And you know downtown is the hub,” Bishop said. It’s the heartbeat of Salina. And you know we have been working ... (to bring) programming downtown for kids to do with their parents.”

As anyone who lives in Salina or travels there frequently can tell, Santa Fe Avenue has gotten a facelift in the past few years, with new shops, restaurants and more.

“We take pride in wanting Salina, like I said, to be a destination,” Bishop said.

Bishop said that’s why seeing six of these floral arrangements destroyed Sunday is upsetting.

“It hurt our feelings when our pots got damaged because they are a source of pride for us,” Bishop said. “And we want people to enjoy downtown and we need it to stay together and (to) protect it.”

She said they have dozens of cameras downtown, and she hopes they can get a better description of whoever is responsible.

Although the vandalism is frustrating, Bishop said seeing the reaction from the community shows just how much most people there appreciate their downtown.

“People have been responding to what we’ve been doing,” Bishop said. “We have getting compliments on social media; we get phone calls and emails thanking us for everything that we’re doing. And so yeah, I think it hurt the community’s feelings, too, when they saw our beautiful pots damaged.”

