Hot once again today... Even hotter later this week

This Labor Day will be a hot one with highs mainly in the low 90s. But we get even hotter later this week.
Wichita Temperature Trend This Week
Wichita Temperature Trend This Week(KWCH)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that warm and quiet weather will continue today for Labor Day and for the rest of the week ahead.

It will be a mild start to the day this morning with temperatures in the mid 50s over western Kansas to the lower 60s over eastern Kansas. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

A gradual warming trend is expected through the rest of the week ahead with highs reaching the mid 90s by mid to late week. a “blocking pattern” will take shape allowing for the repeated days of above average temperatures and dry conditions. This will likely last through the weekend.

A cold front may possibly move through the area next weekend, bringing temperatures back into the 80s. It is still too early to determine whether or not this front will bring any storms, but as of now, chances appear low. You will want to stay tuned to the forecast!

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Labor Day: Mostly sunny. Wind: E 5-10. High: 90

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 63

Tue: High: 93 Sunny.

Wed: High: 95 Low: 65 Sunny.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 64 Sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 59 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 87 Low: 60 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A wrong way driver hit multiple cars near W 53rd St. and N Ridge Rd. The driver's vehicle...
Wrong way driver causes multiple crashes in NW Wichita, injures 2
SCSO deputies and WPD officers on-scene
Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates south Wichita shooting
66-year-old Jacob Brown of Wellington was taken into custody at the scene and was booked into...
Wellington shooting leaves 1 dead
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold leads his team onto the field before an NCAA college football...
Kansas records highest season-opening attendance in nearly a decade
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says

Latest News

Forecast high temperatures for Labor Day.
Warm again for Labor Day
Labor Day Forecast
Not much change... Hot and sunny the next few days
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Remaining warm through Labor Day
Holiday Weekend Forecast
Holiday Weekend Outlook: Cooler and dry with less humidity