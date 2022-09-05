Hot once again today... Even hotter later this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that warm and quiet weather will continue today for Labor Day and for the rest of the week ahead.

It will be a mild start to the day this morning with temperatures in the mid 50s over western Kansas to the lower 60s over eastern Kansas. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

A gradual warming trend is expected through the rest of the week ahead with highs reaching the mid 90s by mid to late week. a “blocking pattern” will take shape allowing for the repeated days of above average temperatures and dry conditions. This will likely last through the weekend.

A cold front may possibly move through the area next weekend, bringing temperatures back into the 80s. It is still too early to determine whether or not this front will bring any storms, but as of now, chances appear low. You will want to stay tuned to the forecast!

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Labor Day: Mostly sunny. Wind: E 5-10. High: 90

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 63

Tue: High: 93 Sunny.

Wed: High: 95 Low: 65 Sunny.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 64 Sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 59 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 87 Low: 60 Mostly sunny.

