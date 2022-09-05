Lawrence Police searching for man who led high-speed chase

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lawrence Police are searching for a man who took off and almost hit an officer with his car, led them on a high-speed pursuit down I-70, crashed, then ran into the woods.

The incident began at around 3 p.m. Sunday when officers were called to a car wash in the 1000 Block of N. 3rd St. Someone called to report a man sleeping in his car, which was running. Officers called for medical help after they noticed he was breathing but not responding. The man eventually woke up, would not cooperate with officers, and quickly hit the gas -- almost hitting one of the officers.

He entered I-70 eastbound where speeds reached more than 100 mph, then eventually hit spike strips positioned by a KHP Trooper. The driver kept driving on two rims until he struck a middle barrier at mile marker 213. The car came to a stop slightly off the shoulder and the suspect fled on foot southbound into thick brush and woods.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Overland Park. A search of the vehicle revealed suspected illegal drugs to include marijuana packaged for sale, heroin, miscellaneous pills, a handgun and miscellaneous ammunition and extended magazines. Multiple K9′s assisted with the search along with our Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and KHP air support.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com