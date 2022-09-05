Low levels at Cheney Lake reflect drought concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been a hot and dry Labor Day weekend around Kansas, something sure not to help growing drought concerns.

If you went to Cheney Lake this weekend, you may have found lower water levels. And while it’s not a dire situation just yet, it is having an affect on some.

For some families and friends, getting together at the lake is a holiday tradition. However, due to the drought this summer, boaters are keeping an eye on those lowered levels in Cheney.

“This is probably the second-worst I think I’ve seen in quite some time,” said Benjamin Bowman, who visited Cheney Lake for the holiday. “I think it was about five or six years ago, the water level was a little lower than it is now. But this year, it looks like it’s about ready to hit that mark again.”

Bowman wasn’t the only one who noticed.

“It’s paying hectic on farmers, boaters, hunters,” said another visitor, Brian Boswell. “Anything that needs water, we are out.”

With the water levels nearly two feet below standard, here is what some boaters have noticed this holiday weekend:

“It’s way lower,” Boswell said. “Way lower. Lot of sandbars in the middle.”

“The water space becomes more crowded on the weekends because it kind of forces people into deeper channels, to maintain buoyance without breaking the boat or without breaking your personal watercraft,” Bowman said.

Bowman said Cheney Lake has been lacking rain accumulation for the last 3-4 years. As of this week, the National Weather Service listed Kingman and Reno Counties as areas suffering extreme drought. That means Cheney Lake is right in the danger zone. It’s even causing dead fish to wash up on the banks.

“Water gets down so low it gets stagnant,” Bowman said. “The lake wants to turn over and then you end up with large fish kill out here, and we’ve been dealing with that as well.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com