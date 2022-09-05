Members of Commemorative Air Force’s Gulf Coast Wing arrive in Wichita

WWII-era planes arrived in Wichita this week.
WWII-era planes arrived in Wichita this week.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There was quite a sight to see this afternoon for those at and near Eisenhower Airport. Three historic World War II aircraft arrived in Wichita, including a vintage B-17 “Flying Fortress.”

Members of the Commemorative Air Force’s Gulf Coast Wing arrived this afternoon at the B-29 Doc Hangar and Visitors Center. It’s for their Fly the Fortress and Friends tour. They flew in the wing’s classic B-17 Texas Raiders, Curtiss SB2C Helldiver and the AT-6 Texan. For those helping keep these planes in the air, it’s important to preserve the stories of those who originally flew them.

“A lot of times they’ll bring family with them and Grandma and Grandpa will talk about the war and their generation they grew up in and what it meant and what it was like,” said Josh Wells, executive director and general manager of B-29 Doc. “So many times we hear from families (that) they hadn’t shared those stories before, until they come out and are part of these type of events.”

Those wishing to check out the Doc’s Hangar, the tour is happening through Wednesday. Tickets are $15 per person or $25 per family and can be purchased here.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A wrong way driver hit multiple cars near W 53rd St. and N Ridge Rd. The driver's vehicle...
Wrong way driver causes multiple crashes in NW Wichita, injures 2
66-year-old Jacob Brown of Wellington was taken into custody at the scene and was booked into...
Wellington shooting leaves 1 dead
SCSO deputies and WPD officers on-scene
Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates south Wichita shooting
FILE
Wichita lawyer suspended after charged multiple times, lied about alcoholism
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold leads his team onto the field before an NCAA college football...
Kansas records highest season-opening attendance in nearly a decade

Latest News

Phillip Cromwell
Wichita Police looking for missing 81-year-old man
generic
Threat made against school in Greenwood County leads to three arrests
Suspect in high-speed chase in Lawrence.
Lawrence Police searching for man who led high-speed chase
Artemis I mission looking to launch in future
Artemis I anticipation continues after 2 failed launches