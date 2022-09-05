Members of Commemorative Air Force’s Gulf Coast Wing arrive in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There was quite a sight to see this afternoon for those at and near Eisenhower Airport. Three historic World War II aircraft arrived in Wichita, including a vintage B-17 “Flying Fortress.”

Members of the Commemorative Air Force’s Gulf Coast Wing arrived this afternoon at the B-29 Doc Hangar and Visitors Center. It’s for their Fly the Fortress and Friends tour. They flew in the wing’s classic B-17 Texas Raiders, Curtiss SB2C Helldiver and the AT-6 Texan. For those helping keep these planes in the air, it’s important to preserve the stories of those who originally flew them.

“A lot of times they’ll bring family with them and Grandma and Grandpa will talk about the war and their generation they grew up in and what it meant and what it was like,” said Josh Wells, executive director and general manager of B-29 Doc. “So many times we hear from families (that) they hadn’t shared those stories before, until they come out and are part of these type of events.”

Those wishing to check out the Doc’s Hangar, the tour is happening through Wednesday. Tickets are $15 per person or $25 per family and can be purchased here.

