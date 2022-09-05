Summer refuses to back down

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Skies will be clear the next couple of days as the weather remains very quiet across the Plains. The average high is in the upper 80s right now, but much of the Plains will be above that in the coming days.

Temperatures are expected to warm back up on Tuesday with highs getting above 90 degrees with sunshine throughout the day. Winds will remain light out of the southeast.

We should expect it to get even hotter midweek as much of the state sees highs in the mid to upper 90s. That’s well above average for this time in September, and there’s still no chance of any rain for the area.

A cold front should approach on Friday and Saturday, providing much of the state a chance to cool down for the first weekend of the state fair. The front will reach northwest Kansas on Friday, bringing a chance for some rain and highs in the 80s. Meanwhile, the rest of the state won’t see cooler weather until Saturday, and it may come with a chance for some scattered showers and storms.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny. Wind: S/SE 5-10. High: 93.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 65.

Wed: High: 95 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 65 Sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 66 Sunny.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 64 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms.

Sun: High: 78 Low: 56 Partly cloudy

Mon: High: 80 Low: 55 Mostly sunny.

