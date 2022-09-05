This man is taking technology into his own hands – literally

A man in Michigan is using implanted chips in his hand to start his car and unlock his home. (Source: WXYZ, BRANDON DALALY, CNN)
By Faraz Javed
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) – A man in Michigan is using implanted chips in his hand to start his car and unlock his home.

In the near future, he’ll use them to replace his wallet.

“It’s not just a Tesla key, you are able to have it be a secure crypto storage wallet,” Brandon Dalaly said. “I can at some point in the future do credit card transactions of it at some point in time.”

The 41-year-old has a microchip about the size of a small paper clip implanted sub-dermally in his right hand.

A piercer implanted the chip for $100, which, according to Dalaly, doesn’t impact his day-to-day activities and most people don’t even notice it.

This wasn’t Dalaly’s first implant. He has one in each hand. One starts his car, while the other opens the door to his home and can pull up his medical records when needed.

His goal is to lead a life without having to carry keys and a wallet.

“This is something I’m doing for me. It doesn’t affect anybody else,” Dalaly said. “I’m not saying this technology is for everybody. I’m saying in the future, you might start to see more of these things. It could possibly save someone’s life.”

Dalaly is planning a third implant to monitor his vitals, like his body temperature.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wrong way driver hit multiple cars near W 53rd St. and N Ridge Rd. The driver's vehicle...
Wrong way driver causes multiple crashes in NW Wichita, injures 2
SCSO deputies and WPD officers on-scene
Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates south Wichita shooting
66-year-old Jacob Brown of Wellington was taken into custody at the scene and was booked into...
Wellington shooting leaves 1 dead
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold leads his team onto the field before an NCAA college football...
Kansas records highest season-opening attendance in nearly a decade
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says

Latest News

A man in Michigan is using implanted chips in his hand to start his car and unlock his home.
Man uses implants to unlock home, start car
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the...
16 Uvalde fourth graders waited an hour with injured teacher
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna. The decision Monday by energy ministers means the cut for...
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall
'It's an honor,' said Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, selected by the Conservative Party as the...
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister