Threat made against school in Greenwood County leads to three arrests

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An investigation into a threat made against a school in Greenwood County led to three arrests, including that of a 15-year-old suspected of making a threat.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the threat on Sunday, a day after the suspected posted the threat, along with a picture of a firearm, on social media. A search warrant was executed at the home of the teenage suspect, where a pellet gun, believed to be the same gun posted on social media, was recovered.

Additionally, two adult residents of the home were arrested on unrelated drug charges. The teen was arrested for criminal threat and turned over to juvenile intake.

There is no ongoing threat to the school or to the public.

