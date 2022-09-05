Wichita Police looking for missing 81-year-old man

Phillip Cromwell
Phillip Cromwell(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are searching for a man who suffers from early onset dementia and left his home without a phone at around 11 a.m. Monday.

Police say 81-year-old Phillip Cromwell, of Wichita, is driving a black 2007 GMC Sierra pickup with tag No. 083GNZ. The vehicle was spotted by a FLOCK license plate reader in Nickerson at around 3:15 Monday afternoon.

If you see Philip or his vehicle, call 911 immediately.

