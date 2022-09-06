2 men arrested for stealing $3,700 worth of LEGOs, police say

The Miami Township Police Department said two men were caught stealing $3,700 worth of LEGOs.
By Jared Goffinet and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 6, 2022
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – Two men were arrested Monday after stealing $3,700 worth of LEGOs from two Meijer supermarket locations in Ohio, according to police.

The Miami Township Police Department said Jeremy Bradbury and David Jackson were caught stealing $1,700 worth of LEGOs from one Meijer store.

Police found an additional $2,000 worth of LEGOs in the suspects’ vehicle, which officers said was stolen earlier in the day from another Meijer store.

Bradbury and Jackson were booked into the Clermont County Jail.

Jeremy Bradbury (left) and David Jackson (right) were booked into the Clermont County Jail.
