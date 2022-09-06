Boyfriend charged with murder after deputies find woman dead

Authorities say Justin James Jarvy, 33, is being held on a second-degree murder charge in...
Authorities say Justin James Jarvy, 33, is being held on a second-degree murder charge in Arizona.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUCCA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A man is accused of killing his live-in girlfriend over the weekend in a small western town in Arizona.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reports that 33-year-old Justin James Jarvy has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Sept. 3.

According to Arizona’s Family, authorities were called to a home shortly after midnight, where they found a woman dead and a man who had been injured.

Detectives said witnesses told them that the situation started when they heard the woman, later identified as 32-year-old Michelle Bock-Caswell, screaming for help. They said they ran to help the woman but found Jarvy on top of her.

The sheriff’s office said witnesses told them Jarvy had the woman in a chokehold, and they yelled at him to stop. Jarvy refused, and the witnesses began fighting with him to keep him away from Bock-Caswell, who was unconscious.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said the 32-year-old woman was dead. Jarvy was detained and taken to an area hospital for injuries he received during the fight.

Jarvy was released from the hospital and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wrong way driver hit multiple cars near W 53rd St. and N Ridge Rd. The driver's vehicle...
Wrong way driver causes multiple crashes in NW Wichita, injures 2
FILE
Wichita lawyer suspended after charged multiple times, lied about alcoholism
FILE - The Kansas Bureau of Investigations (KBI) and the Great Bend Police Department...
KBI: New DNA evidence found in 2002 Dolly Madison Bakery murders
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
The Umholtz don't want to see wind turbines built near their property.
Wind turbines a concern for some in Harvey County

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
6 injured in Stafford County crash
FDA bans sale of Juul e-cigarette products.
Kansas to receive nearly $10 million in multistate settlement with JUUL Labs
A U.S. Coast Guard boat and helicopter search the area Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Freeland,...
Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker
JOB OF THE DAY
Week of Sept. 6: Job of the Day
SCSO deputies and WPD officers on-scene
Teen arrested in weekend shooting, injured woman still hospitalized