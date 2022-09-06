Britt Reid to enter plea in DWI crash that left 5-year-old Ariel Young seriously injured

By Greg Dailey
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Britt Reid, a former Chiefs coach and the son of Andy Reid, is expected to plead guilty to charges stemming from a DWI crash.

He was involved in a crash on Feb. 4, 2021, that left 5-year-old Ariel Young with critical injuries. A 4-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Reid was charged with DWI - causing serious physical injury.

Online court records state Reid will enter his guilty plea on Monday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m. He will likely avoid a criminal trial by entering the plea.

The night of the crash, a Chevrolet Impala ran out of gas near I-435 and Stadium Drive. The driver called a relative, who pulled up to the scene to help. That’s when a Ram pickup truck struck both vehicles. Britt Reid was identified as the driver.

Following the crash, an officer reported that Reid smelled of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot. When asked if he had been drinking, the officer said Reid told him he had 2-3 drinks, and that he was on Adderall. According to court records, the officer conducted several sobriety tests and Reid showed signs of impairment.

On Feb. 4, a 5-year-old girl was critically injured in a crash caused by former Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid.(GoFundMe)

Ariel suffered a traumatic brain injury and was hospitalized for weeks. In November, the girl’s family and the Chiefs announced they had reached a care plan for the child.

Attorney for the victims in the crash Tom Porto released the following statement Tuesday:

