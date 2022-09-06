Derby woman reunited with quilt found in road, 5 years after losing it

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - About five years ago, Courtney Jenkins lost something she assumed she’d never see again. Until recently, the handmade quilt Jenkins’ aunt gave her when she was a newborn was resigned to being a memory for her.

That was the case until quilter, Veronica Carr, came into the picture. Through an improbable discovery and Carr’s persistence and determination, Jenkins can again hold the special quilt.

“My Aunt Brenda actually ordered it for me, and she has since passed, so this really means a lot to me,” Jenkins said.

How did Jenkins get the quilt back? Carr, of Goddard, said it started when was driving and saw something in the middle of the road. It was an item, she said, perhaps only she would notice. Carr said she could see patches on the object and made the quick decision to turn her car around to retrieve it.

What she found was a quilt with the name sewn in larger lettering. That name was of a baby who is now a young woman. Carr made it her mission to find her and return the quilt.

All it took was on Facebook post, which was shared hundreds of times, across the United States.

“It shared all the way to Georgia, which is where somebody they knew found it. And then their grandma in Tennessee messaged me and said, ‘hey, we know who this is. She lives in Derby,’” Carr recalled.

Jenkins said she doesn’t know how or why the quilt was in the road in Goddard five years after she lost it, but she’s thankful Carr found it and retrieved it. She discussed why it means so much.

“I was born in Tennessee, so just kind of having this connection to my home and my aunt being there with me. And just like, a lot of family sentimental value behind this and since I haven’t had I for so long and haven’t seen it,” Jenkins said. “And I’m like, ‘oh my gosh, what do I do?’ I’m so excited to have it back and it really does mean the world to me.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com