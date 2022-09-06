Garden City bank offers employees time off to substitute teach

Garden City Public Schools USD 457
Garden City Public Schools USD 457(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A family-owned bank in Garden City has launched a substitute teaching program to help with the current staffing shortage in the local school district.

Western State Bank said it will pay for employees to become certified as substitute teachers and will award them additional paid-time-off (PTO) days to teach without cutting into their existing PTO.

“More than half of Western State Bank’s 120 employees work at the bank’s headquarters in Garden City. Many are in non-customer-facing office positions, allowing for more flexibility with work schedules,” said the bank in a release.

For more information on substitute teaching certification, visit gckschools.com or contact Lisa Sander at lsander@gckschools.com.

