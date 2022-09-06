KBI to announce new evidence in 2002 Dolly Madison bakery murders

FILE - The Kansas Bureau of Investigations (KBI) and the Great Bend Police Department...
FILE - The Kansas Bureau of Investigations (KBI) and the Great Bend Police Department investigate the double murder of 79-year-old Mary Drake and 24-year-old Mandi Alexander, at the Dolly Madison Bakery in Great Bend, Kan.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Great Bend Police Department on Tuesday will announce new evidence in the unsolved double murder of 79-year-old Mary Drake and 24-year-old Mandi Alexander.

The two women were found dead at the Dolly Madison bakery outlet store in Great Bend on Sept. 4, 2002.

The announcement follows the 20th anniversary of the homicides.

The KBI’s announcement will happen at 1 p.m. We’ll have a live stream on the KWCH app and www.kwch.com.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

